Fan art of the Joker 2 with Lady Gaga and Harley Quinn appeared online, as rumors about her role are circulating

Recently, Warner Bros. produces a lot of comic book projects, the action of which takes place both within the main timeline of the DCEU and beyond. “Joker” by Todd Phillips belonged to the second category and had huge box office receipts and success with critics, which eventually brought Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar. A sequel is currently in development, and some reports indicate that Lady Gaga may star alongside Phoenix. And even more Joker 2 fan art featuring Gaga as Harley Quinn has appeared online as rumors about her role continue to circulate.

In addition to the fact that Lady Gaga has become a truly iconic pop star, she has recently established herself as an actress thanks to roles in such projects as “A Star is Born” and “House of Gucci”. Given her penchant for working on awards season favorites, it would be very logical if she signed up for “Joker 2” as Harley Quinn. Now, thanks to Instagram, we can see another amazing fan art in which she can look like a friend of Mr. J.

I mean, how cool is that? Lady Gaga looks amazing as Dr. Harlin Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn, in this fan art. While previous depictions of the Monster Mother as a character show her in full Harley mode, this artwork shows what she might look like working out of Arkham Asylum. We’ll just have to wait and see if this casting and storyline really plays out in “Joker 2,” also known as “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

The image above came to us from the social networks of digital artist Aytesam Farook. They are extremely popular on Instagram, thanks to the fact that fan theories and rumors come to life before our eyes. In fact, Farook has almost 200,000 subscribers thanks to his talent and passion for comic book properties — both in the MCU and DC.

There are a lot of rumors going around right now about the possible content of “Joker 2,” so this type of fan art is likely to continue to be released as long as Todd Phillips and/or Warner Bros. they will not confirm or deny them. The message that Lady Gaga may play Harley Quinn appeared, as there were also rumors that the mysterious sequel could be a musical. This concept definitely turned heads, especially since the first Joker movie was so tough and emotionally exhausting to watch.

There are a lot of questions about Joker: Folie à Deux, mainly because of how unique Todd Phillips’ original 2019 was. Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, was an unreliable narrator, so it is unclear how many events of the film actually happened. Illustrative example: Arthur’s imaginary relationship with Sophie Zazi Bitz. While the film’s ending placed the newly crowned Joker in Arkham Asylum, some fans wondered if that was true. We just need to see what Phillips has up his sleeve to develop a sequel.

“Joker 2” doesn’t have a release date at the moment, but the next DC movie to hit theaters will be “Black Adam” on October 21. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.