Fan art combines Demon Slayer and Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact game list features many anime-inspired characters. Almost every new update adds at least one new character to the game, the most recent of which are Cookie Shinobu and Elan.

The unique design of the characters often inspires fans to copy some of them and implement them into different environments. A Reddit user named LazyCrowe shared two impressive concepts in the official Genshin Impact subreddit, in which they managed to replace two popular characters from Demon Slayer with Genshin Impact characters.

The first one shows how Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer swapped places with the popular five-star character Anemo Kaedehara Kazuha. Giyu is the main minor character in “Demon Slayer”, he is known for his reserved personality with a strong sense of justice, just like Kazuha. In the second concept, instead of Sabito, a minor anime character, the popular Geo user from Genshin Albedo is depicted. Despite the fact that the fan art does not show the face under the mask, the unique hairstyle confirms that it is Albedo.

Fans liked the design, claiming that the Genshin Impact characters fit perfectly into the Demon Slayer environment. Some of the responses in the comments section said that the Redditor managed to combine their favorite characters from both worlds. Several fans have said that the Genshin Impact character depicted on the Albedo art may actually be the famous Albedo Impostor, also known as Primordial Albedo, who appeared in one of the quests during the Genshin Impact 2.3 update.

Albedo is one of the best Genshin Impact supports at the moment with a kit that is very easy to perform. He has the ability to provide permanent geo-shields and various buffs, even when he is not on the field. His Elemental Skill, Solar Isotome, is one of the best exploration skills in the game, as it increases when the character steps on it.

Kaedehara Kazuha is also a support and probably the best Anemo character in the game along with Wenti and Xiao. Kazuhi’s unique kit allows him to group opponents and destroy their defensive characteristics. After almost a year, it seems that the developer of HoYoverse has finally decided to give Kazuha his first banner replay. Recent Genshin Impact leaks hint that Kazuha will most likely appear on the first limited banner for Genshin Impact Version 2.8, which should appear in about three weeks.

