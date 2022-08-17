Fan art Breath of the Wild gives Zelda a shotgun

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most popular games for Nintendo Switch. The open-world game has undergone a number of innovations, but it still resembled the Zelda game. “Breath of the Wild”, “,”.

One of the ways gamers have celebrated the Breath of the Wild is through art. This includes drawings depicting various characters from the game, sometimes putting them in situations that some did not expect, such as giving Zelda a gun.

RELATED: Zelda Fan Makes Breath of the Wild 2 LED Light

“HarkSMlet”, which depicts Zelda with a double-barreled shotgun. The image shows a character loading a cartridge into a firearm with smoke coming out of the muzzle. Next to her is one of the Wildlife Breath Crusts, hovering with a leaf that seems to have a shocked expression on its face. The work is very interesting because it is definitely not the situation in which one would expect Zelda.

The HarkSMith drawing has become quite popular, as it has more than 6,000 retweets and 48,000 likes. One commenter stated that Zelda is ready for Ganon this time, while another said that this is how she held the villain back for so long. One user mentioned that the gun would teach people to distinguish between Link and Zelda, while another joked that firearms would be a mod added to the Breath of the Wild. One gamer praised the work, saying that the work warms their heart.

HarkSMlet is just one of many artists creating artwork based on the Nintendo role—playing game. The redditor, known as sydstitch, created an embroidery depicting a pond of lovers from “Breath of the Wild”. However, when Link looks at the landmark in his work, the main character does not see Wabbin and Fart, as in the game. Instead, he sees all his friends illuminated in the water, which probably reflects the feelings that the hero feels for them. According to Sidstich, they made the grass in their work from tulle, and the water from organza, which gives them a little depth. The embroidery is quite beautiful and reflects what would be a precious moment in the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is already available for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.