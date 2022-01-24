Famous YouTubers Become the Target of Crypto Scams!

Cryptocurrency scammers attacked a number of popular YouTube accounts on January 23. Behind this attack, accounts posted unauthorized videos with text directing viewers to send money to the hacker’s wallet.

This Time YouTubers Are Targeted by Crypto Scams

With this incident, which happened the other day, unauthorized video sharing was made from the accounts of many famous YouTubers. In these videos published by hackers, there was a text with their own wallet addresses.

Accounts targeted by hackers include: ‘BitBoy Crypto’, ‘Altcoin Buzz’, ‘Box Mining’, ‘Floyd Mayweather’, ‘Ivan on Tech’ and ‘The Moon’.

As of the time the content was written, a total of 9 transactions were made to the Binance Smart Chain wallet address listed in the fake videos. And the total value of 9 transactions made to these accounts is approximately 850 dollars.

The owner of the Boxmining YouTube channel, Michael Gu, made the following statements in his statements after the event;

“A video was posted on my YouTube channel without my consent. Fortunately, we noticed the video two minutes after it went live and were able to delete it.”

Famous YouTuber Michael Gu stated that after this incident, he ran an internal scan of his computer and found no viruses or errors that might have allowed hackers to access his account. He added that YouTube may be responsible for this situation.

This issue also came up on the popular social media platform Reddit. So much so that a Reddit post by user “9Oh8m8” shows that hackers were able to access accounts using a SIM swap scam that would allow them to bypass two-factor authentication (2FA).

Some of the posts on the subject on Reddit are as follows;

“They all release it with a title like ‘ONE WORLD CRYPTOCURRENCY‘. While there is a text telling them to send your USDT/USDC/BNB/ETH to buy a new cryptocurrency called OWCY. They added their wallet addresses to the description of the video.”

No Login to My Personal Account

However, Gu was not convinced that the hack was the result of a SIM swap and highlighted that there was no login in his personal Google account.

“I would have lost access to my phone if the SIM was swapped and that didn’t happen. What we noticed was that the BRAND account had a login from the Philippines. Most likely this is a hack or a rogue employee on the YouTube side. That’s how they caught so many people at once.”

Also, Shash Gupta, founder and CEO of Altcoin Buzz YouTube channel, revealed that at around 1am Singapore time on Sunday night, they realized something was wrong when an unauthorized video was posted to their channel.

“It is not clear what happened. I speak to Youtube to understand the issue and prevent such violations.”

Another crypto YouTuber, Richard Heart, tweeted at 21:30 UTC that his channel was banned in the middle of a livestream, noting that YouTube was probably aware of the incident.