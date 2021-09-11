Famous Trader Michaël van de Poppe Announces 3 Altcoins That Could Follow Solana’s (SOL) Exit

Famous crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe has unveiled three altcoins that could claim the rise of Solana (SOL).

After SOL reached the ATH level, Poppe closely followed decentralized blockchain platforms Tezos (XTZ), Polkadot (DOT), and Cosmos (ATOM).

Addressing 123,000 YouTube subscribers, the trader used the following statements:

“If I had to pick a crypto to follow Solana’s path, it could be Tezos, Polkadot or Cosmos. It all looks great considering the nature of it”

Touching on the next direction of ATOM, Van de Poppe drew attention to two key price levels.

“ATOM tested the $17.47 level and regained everything it lost in the crash a few days ago. I think it will continue to move forward and reach higher levels. I would estimate it to be somewhere between $47.50 and $72”