Famous Singer Rihanna Joins Metaverse Universe! Here’s His New Move

On March 14, singer and businesswoman Rihanna filed a new set of trademark applications to present her company’s cosmetics and other products in a “digital” form on the metaverse, according to US trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

With this move, Rihana follows the footsteps of many celebrities and brands known in the fashion world, such as L’Oréal and Victoria’s Secret.

Rihanna Brings Her Fashion Empire to the Metaverse

The 34-year-old famous artist and businesswoman not only eclipsed the music world with her songs, but also managed to establish a fashion company with a market value of over $570 million in 4 years.

However, the physical world was not enough for the artist, who now aims to dominate WEB 3.0, and he applied for a trademark to expand his fashion empire to the metaverse.

According to the information obtained, Rihanna has applied for a new brand, stating that it will offer “digital” cosmetics and hair care products under the FENTY brand.

On the other hand, Rihanna made the following statement in her statement about this move;

We are coming to a digital world soon.

Although he did not reveal much on the subject, it can be assumed that one of the most attractive options for artists to enter the metaverse is Decentraland, where all kinds of events, both musical and sporting, take place.

So much so that Decentraland will host the first fashion week in the entire Web 3.0 in March. Users will be able to enjoy live presentations on the podium throughout the week and purchase items and accessories on display to dress up their avatars.

However, in the past few weeks, other big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok and Puma have also announced that they are investing in the metaverse.

Metaverse Welcomes Celebrities

Many celebrities are currently entering the metaverse at The Sandbox or Decentraland looking for a new way to bring their music or products to people who can’t physically go to their stores or concerts or simply prefer to enjoy it from the comfort of their home.

For example, on Tuesday, March 15, actress and DJ Paris Hilton announced her partnership with The Sandbox during a live DJ concert during the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), which resulted in an 8% increase in the price of the platform’s native token, The Sandbox (SAND). caused.

As more famous artists like Rihanna, Paris Hilton or Snoop Dogg continue to enter the metaverse, it means these platforms can continue to grow to offer better and better immersive experiences to their users.