Famous Singer Miley Cyrus: I Was Chased By Aliens

Miley Cyrus, who recently gave an interview to a magazine, claimed that she was being chased by aliens. It is entirely coincidence that the famous singer used drugs on the same day.

Famous US singer Miley Cyrus said, “How so?” During an interview she gave to fashion designer Rick Owens from Interview magazine. He made statements that made him say. Cyrus claimed during the interview that she was being chased ‘by a UFO’. Yes, by…

“While passing through San Bernardino with my friend, I was chased by some kind of UFO. I’m pretty sure what I see. ” Using his statements, Cyrus gave the license plate of the UFO, stating that they took and drank drugs from a man living in the trailer on the same day.

Stating that the UFO he claims to have seen looks like a yellow, glowing, flying snow shovel, Cyrus said, “I and my friend saw him flying. There were a few other cars on the road and they also stopped to take a look, so what I saw was real. In fact, I never felt threatened, but I saw a being sitting in front of the flying object. ” continued in the form.

“He looked at me, made eye contact, and I think that’s what actually shook me, I looked into the eyes of something I couldn’t quite understand. Says Cyrus, “It shook me for about five days. It ruined me. I can no longer look at the sky the same way. I thought they might come back. ” completed his explanations on the subject with his words.



