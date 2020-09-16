Famous Rocker’s Love for Bitcoin (BTC) Doubles

Rockstar legend and founder of the Kiss group, Gene Simmons, once again demonstrated his support for Bitcoin (BTC) the other day.

In response to a tweet by Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss about encouraging people deprived of their human rights to buy cryptocurrency, Simmons said briefly, “I’ll be involved.”

Rock And Roll May Be Dead But Bitcoin Is Not Dead

As surprising as it may seem, the rock legend is not new to investing in Bitcoin. Behind her dark eyes with make-up is a successful entrepreneur with a net worth of around $ 400 million. While the public often remembers Kiss’s soloist because of his iconic makeup, few know that the Israeli-born American owned a chain of restaurants, started reality shows, and even had his own football team.

Simmons first mentioned BTC in an 2017 interview with TheStreet:

“I’m interested in Bitcoin, but only as part of the investment puzzle.”

In 2019, he spoke about Bitcoin at a meeting with Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital:

“Bitcoin is volatile, but it rises a little every time people think it’s dead.”



