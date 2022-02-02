Famous Rock Star Puts His Mansion For Sale! Will Accept Payments With Crypto

American hard rock band KISS frontman Gene Simmons has announced that he is putting his luxury property in Las Vegas up for sale and will accept cryptocurrency as a payment method. Here are the details…

Gene Simmons Will Accept Cryptocurrencies

Gene Simmons, the lead singer of the popular hard rock band, has put his $13.5 million mansion in Las Vegas up for sale. However, Simmons has stated that he will accept a number of cryptocurrencies in payment for his mansion.

According to Gene Simmons, the buyer has announced that it will accept Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), notably popular altcoins, as well as Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT), and some other cryptocurrencies.

With this move, the rock legend confirmed that he believes cryptocurrencies are the future of money.

The famous artist made the following statements in his statement about cryptocurrencies;

“Digital assets are the future of money and I think giving interested parties the option to use cryptocurrency to buy property is a sensible move.”

I Have 1 Million Dollars of Bitcoin

Famous artist Simmons is known to be a longtime crypto advocate. So much so that Simmons announced last February that he owns $1 million in Bitcoin.

The rock legend later started to share about other popular cryptocurrencies as well. However, Simmons was accused of receiving money to promote cryptocurrencies after these posts.

Simmons’ property is part of the Ascaya luxury community located on the southeast side of the city. The majestic mansion has a total of eight bathrooms, a home theater system, a 1,200-gallon aquarium and an 11-car garage. Simmons has also created a private park by planting 130 trees on one side of his mansion.

The KISS frontman bought the Sin City property for $10.8 million last May, but decided to put the property up for sale in October after it was revealed that his family didn’t like the 115-degree weather.

The famous rock star isn’t the only musician trying to explore the wealth of crypto. So much so that French DJ David Guetta also announced that he will accept payments in the two largest cryptocurrencies for his apartment in Miami.