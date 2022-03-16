Famous Robot Shared Its Current Portfolio: There Are These 3 Altcoins!

A robot with a history of accurately predicting the markets has released its latest altcoin portfolio and the results are staggering.

Investment robot shared 3 altcoins

On a weekly basis, the “Real Vision Bot” collects and interprets cryptocurrency-related survey data to provide algorithmic portfolio analysis. In the current portfolio distribution based on the survey, Bitcoin (BTC) takes the lead with 50.1%, followed by Ethereum (ETH) with 35.1%, Terra (LUNA) with 9.4% and Cosmos (ATOM) with 5.37%. The portfolio created by the bot matches the results of the trader survey. Survey respondents are interested in the same four cryptocurrencies, BTC 48.4%, ETH 34.5%, LUNA 10% and ATOM 6.99%. The bot cites in a tweet that the increased use of cryptocurrencies in recent days shows that investors are looking for a safe haven in times of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Portfolio can be shaped according to market conditions

The bot’s allocations this week are significantly different from the previous week, supporting the hypothesis that it could be a safe-haven game. Real Vision Bot reduced its BTC portfolio by 12% on March 7. This week, Bitcoin’s share has increased by about 30%. While there was a 13% decrease in ETH last week, it is seen that the week has increased by about 15%. Finally, the bot’s Terra allocation increased by about 3% a week ago, but is now down by about 13%.

As we reported as Somagnews, Bitcoin bulls reached over $ 40 thousand before the Fed meeting. Data provided by Glassnode shows market BTCs being exchanged…

Bitcoin is in the hands of long-term investors

Current on-chain statistics provided by Glassnode say that organizations that are less likely to sell their BTC after long-term investors hold Bitcoin for more than 155 days are accumulating Bitcoin quickly.

In addition, Glassnode says that the Bitcoin inflation rate has dropped to -10.9% due to the heavy accumulation of long-term investors. Historically, an effective inflation rate of -14% to -15% has marked bear market bottoms for BTC, according to the analytics firm. Glassnode compares current data with past bear cycles:

It’s approaching historic lows that marked bear market lows in past cycles, and another long-term constructive tone.