Famous rapper 6ix9ine, whose Spotify account was hacked, became the agenda!

Known for his aggressive rap style, 6ix9ine‘s Spotify account has been hacked. Hackers made changes to the account that would provoke reaction.

The Spotify account of the famous US rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as 6ix9ine or Tekashi 6ix9ine, was hacked recently. This incident, which was on the agenda in a short time, took an interesting turn after hackers made some changes to the rapper’s profile photo and biography.

Spotify profile picture replaced with genital picture

Unknown hackers who hacked Daniel Hernandez’s account, which is constantly on the agenda all over the world, with its criminal history and aggressive rap style, replaced the rapper’s Spotify profile photo with a male genitalia picture.

In addition, the biography of the famous rapper was changed with very heavy and insulting expressions. This event soon attracted the attention and reaction of Spotify users. Users tweeted, “Don’t check out your 6ix9ine profile on Spotify. Biggest Mistake of My Life!” and “My day was going fine until I saw 6ix9ine’s hacked Spotify.” He shared a lot like

The rapper’s Spotify account remained in place for a while. In the past hours, it was announced that the account was taken from the hackers and restored to its original state. The identity of the person or persons who carried out the attack is currently unknown.

As it will be remembered, 6ix9ine has been on the agenda recently due to the conflict with the famous YouTuber Jake Paul. In fact, as a result of this disagreement between the two, the famous YouTuber challenged the rapper with a boxing match.

In addition, the rapper was sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 after being found guilty of nine crimes including attempted murder and armed robbery. In April 2020, he was released early, citing his asthma condition during the intense COVID-19 measures, and spent the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.