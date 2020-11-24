Famous Rain, new projects, biggest secret

Singer, actor, dancer, and husband of famous actress Kim Tae Hee, the popular 38-year-old Rain participated in an interview with GQ magazine in which he discussed his artistic, professional, and personal life.

When asked about how he handles the actors he represents through his Rain Company agency, the celebrity opined that the secret for an artist to do well in show business is to have a good relationship with his fans, he explained that Talent is important but a star makes his career thanks to his followers.

“I want the people I hire to do well, but that does not depend on me, but on the fans (…) Communication is the key. If you keep pretending that something is when it isn’t, or pretending something isn’t when it is, then the public doesn’t like it, “he said.

Regarding how he has learned to handle the attacks he receives (like most stars) from social networks, Rain acknowledged that they still affect him “There are times when I think I am doing well in acting and I read comments very negative that make me feel bad. ”

However, the actor added that he tries to recognize what are constructive criticisms and take them into account: “Of 100 negative comments, about 10 are correct. I just need to recognize what my real weaknesses are and work on them.”

On his return to show business in a duo with artist Park Jin Young, Rain teased, “It’s been 12 years since I last worked with him. We have between 70 and 80 percent of the finished product ”.

Regarding how he looks 10 years from now, the charming artist replied, “Instead of doing well, I want to be able to help my children achieve their dreams. As someone who once dreamed of being a celebrity, I want to do them too. reality for them. I don’t think I have any other goals than that. “



