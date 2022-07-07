It’s no secret that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are just in time. The names of the professors and the overall design are a useless sale: Sada is an abbreviation of Pasada (the past), and Turo is an abbreviation of Futuro (the future). Many also believe that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have an evolutionary trick based on time.

Unsurprisingly, this is somehow related to the plot of the game, but Riddler Hu suggested how it could be. For those who don’t know, Hu is one of the most reliable sources of information in the Pokemon space, which has accurately leaked details quite recently, like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They confirmed the appearance of Sprigatito and Fuecoco before their initial reveal, and now he has made a teaser related to the time travel movie.

Hu recently shared an image of a movie called “House by the Lake” starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, in which two lovers communicate with each other through letters in a shared mailbox traveling through time. Reeves plays a man from the past, and Bullock plays a woman from the future. Khoo was told to project their relationship onto Titan (codenamed Scarlet and Violet), which led to a lot of theories.

The obvious connection would be that the plot somehow involves a connection between the past and the present. It is assumed that Corydon and Miraydon are legendary characters who evolved from basic Pokemon, who could possibly travel through time and could play a role. At the same time, it may be related to a mailbox where there is some place that communicates in time. It could even be a full-scale time travel, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a four—player co—op game, and there must be some explanation if Scarlet is the past and Violet is the future.

Some took Khoo’s hint more literally, suggesting that the film by Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock might hint at the relationship between Sada and Touro. Perhaps other characters are involved in it, but, anyway, it’s an interesting setup for the game if there is some kind of connection or point of connection between the past and the future.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus really laid the foundation for time travel, mechanically and plot-wise, but it’s likely that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will innovate even further. The leading theory, for example, regarding his trick is some kind of temporal evolution that changes the types of Pokemon, similar to the forms of Hisuan in Arseus. Of course, it really depends on where Game Freak wants to go with his story, but fans will just have to wait for confirmation.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.