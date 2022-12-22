Famous Parents Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Announce The Donation of a Large Sum to GVFB

Who said Christmas is only for Santa Claus fits and Santa Claus secret gifts? You can always be useful to others. And it seems that a couple of Green Lanterns understand this well. Parents of three beautiful daughters and expecting the birth of their fourth child, the famous couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are among the most respected and praised actors in Hollywood. Being married and in love for more than ten years, they not only set themselves outstanding goals, but are also phenomenal philanthropists.

Yes, you read it right! In addition to being absolutely amazing actors and even going into the sports business, they have also made wonderful donations to charities to help those in need. From helping displaced families in Ukraine to supporting projects that provide clean water to indigenous communities, they have opened their wallets to many donations. And this time the couple planned to provide for children in need. Here are all the details you need to know about another donation plan by a highly revered philanthropist couple:

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively raised a large sum to donate to children in need

While not much time passes that one or the other does not mock his soulmate on social networks. This time, Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted about the couple’s decision to match donations with the Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Baby Step program. It is noteworthy that they will pay an amount of $ 25,000 to a Canadian organization that continues to make unusual demands this holiday season.

Blake and I are thrilled to support @VanFoodBank. So many babies without basic needs being met right now. If you donate, we’ll match it. If you can’t donate or need assistance, check them out. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/lVTx81FB0u — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 20, 2022

GVFB apparently provides diapers, formula, food and snacks for babies and toddlers whose parents could not meet even basic needs to survive. In addition, according to one of the representatives, the organization, which started by providing 200 babies per month, has now reached 442, which is an impressive increase of 121 percent.

GVFB also saw a sharp increase in demand for all its programs. They currently serve a total of 14,000 people each month (via CTV News). And with sponsors like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, they are sure to see positive growth in their good work.

