Famous NBA Star Becomes Global Ambassador of FTX Exchange

Famous Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry has signed an agreement to become the global ambassador of crypto asset trading platform FTX.

Curry will receive a stake in the company as part of the deal, and FTX will make an annual contribution to the Eat.Learn.Play Foundation, led by Curry’s wife.

Curry used the following statements in the press release:

“I am excited to partner with a company that illuminates the crypto space and removes the hard factors for first-time crypto users.”

It looks like FTX will continue to gravitate towards the sports industry. In May, the platform signed a $135 million deal for the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s stadium. In addition, it signed a contract with Tom Brady as a brand ambassador in June.