Famous names such as Dua Lipa are coming to FIFA 21

World famous names such as Dua Lipa, Lewis Hamilton and Dj Snake will be added to FIFA 21, according to new screenshots and files revealed by data miners.

FIFA, which has become a monopoly in the football game category with the PES series falling back a lot in recent years, seems to be making ambitious attempts to popularize the Volta mode, although it mostly connects the players with the Ultimate Team mode.

Game files and screenshots revealed by data miners show that developer Electronic Arts will add football legends as well as famous names from different fields such as fashion, motorsport and music to the Volta mode to popularize the FIFA 21 Volta mode.

Document showing that 10 world famous names will be added to FIFA 21

Integrating the theme of street soccer into the world’s most popular soccer game, Volta mode was somewhat overshadowed by the extreme popularity of the Ultimate Team mode. EA can make Volta a more popular mod by adding world-famous names to this special mode.

In the video shared on the subject, there are some names that we would not expect to see in a FIFA game such as Dua Lipa, Lewis Hamilton and Dj Snake, as well as a young David Beckham. Moreover, EA seems to give great importance to realism when making in-game models of these famous names.

Regardless, it should not be forgotten that FIFA is a football game. For this reason, although seeing famous names in FIFA 21 may seem like an exciting development for the players at the beginning, over time the interest may shift back to football. For now, there is no information about when Dua Lipa or other famous names will be added to the game.

In-game footage of some of the celebrities coming to FIFA 21



