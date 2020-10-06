Famous musician Eddie Van Halen passed away

Dutch guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen passed away at the age of 65. His son Wolfgang Van Halen announced the news of the death of the famous artist on his father’s Instagram account. Currently struggling with throat cancer

Bitter news came from Eddie Van Halen, one of the greatest guitarists of all time. The artist, who had been struggling with cancer for a while, died.

The bitter news was announced on Eddie Van Halen’s social media account.

“I can’t believe I have to write this, but my father Edward Lodewijk Van Halen lost his fight with cancer this morning. He was the best dad I could ask for. Every moment I shared with him on and off the stage was a gift. I love you daddy,” the musician’s son said in a statement. used the expressions.

ABOUT EDDIE VAN HALEN

Eddie Van Halen was born in 1955 in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. His real name is Edward Lodewijk Van Halen.

He first took piano lessons, but thought that sitting in front of the piano was too boring and began playing drums.

However, Eddie Van Halen later decided that his main talent was the guitar, and they exchanged instruments with his brother.

Eddie, who started playing the guitar at the age of 12, improved himself by practicing 8-9 hours a day. By the age of 14, he was able to play the solos he had scored in Eric Clapton’s Cream group to note.

Halen, who worked on Michael Jackson’s famous Thriller, released in 1982 and known as the best selling album in the world, became known for playing the guitar solos of Beat It, one of the best-known songs on the album.

Eddie is one of the world’s leading solo guitarists. He made a tremendous impression with his Eruption song. He is one of the pioneers of the Shred technique.

He contracted mouth and tongue cancer in the late 1990s. Doctors said that 12 to 14 hours a day metal puck in the mouth caused these diseases. He got rid of tongue cancer with various treatment methods.

His mental structure deteriorated due to health reasons, and this situation led to his divorce with his wife. Eddie Van Halen’s son also worked with Van Halen on new albums.



