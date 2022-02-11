Famous Investor Follows These 4 Altcoins: “Great For The Metaverse”

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary announced that he is investing in Metaverse altcoins, which are becoming very popular today as the crypto industry is booming.

Famous Investor Turns To Metaverse Altcoins

Making some statements in a new interview with Kitco News, famous investor Kevin O’Leary stated that he sees Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Hedera (HBAR) and Helium (HNT) as important projects on which the metaverse will be built.

Kevin O’Leary made the following statements in his statements;

“If you want to buy a Facebook, Google or Microsoft, it’s all software, plus the metaverse is just software, so I’m starting to take positions on some of these big platforms where the metaverse will live like Polygon and HBAR and Ethereum.

Bitcoin itself is just software. It’s not a cryptocurrency, so if you’re willing to invest in traditional software for people as service companies like Microsoft, why not invest in Ethereum? Why not invest in Polygon and HBAR and Helium and all these different platforms?

I have a pretty wide selection of these different software platforms without knowing which ones will be successful.”

Metaverse could change the Trend of Brands

On the other hand, in addition to his statements, O’Leary added that the metaverse could change the course of marketing products and brands, and continued as follows;

“If you believe that in the next three to five years, everything will continue to move online, especially experiential advertising, you will find it in the metaverse. You’ll find it in games first, and that’s why we’re going to see a lot of games in the coming period. And e-sports is a big part of it. I think this is the case…

Also, to me, there are two aspects to the metaverse: if you’re a big brand like Procter & Gamble, you might find yourself in the metaverse right next to their evil shop. But that won’t happen on Facebook, which Metaverse will curate. This may have more value in the long run because I don’t want to be next to a bad liquor store if I have a brand I’m trying to protect and that means a lot to me.”