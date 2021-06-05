Famous Hacker Group Anonymous Openly Threatened Elon Musk, Who Has Continuously Shocked the Crypto Money Market

Anonymous threatened Elon Musk for posts that he manipulated the cryptocurrency market. The activist hacker group, which listed Musk’s mistakes one by one with the video it shared, accused Musk of being a ‘spoiled billionaire’, not an environmentalist.

As you know, Elon Musk has been making investors happy and saddened by tweets that have affected the course of cryptocurrencies since the beginning of this year. Musk, who was a strong supporter of Bitcoin at the beginning, has been following the opposite policy for the past month. The famous billionaire says that he cut his support for Bitcoin for environmental reasons, and that Bitcoin consumes too much energy. However, with a newly released video, Musk’s followers may lose faith in these statements.

The activist hacker group Anonymous, known for its cyber attacks on governments and companies, has released a video today in which it addresses Elon Musk. Blaming Musk by listing the not-so-environmental methods Tesla followed, Anonymous called Musk “another spoiled billionaire.” Making statements with the intention of revealing the reasons for manipulating the crypto money market, the group openly threatened Musk for what he did.

Here is Anonymous’ open letter to Musk:

The activist hacker group Anonymous, which has attacked many large organizations, including the states, fired Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla. The group stated that Musk has benefited from people looking for hope with ideas such as electric cars and space travel, but Tesla is not as “green” company as mentioned. Giving examples such as child workers employed for Tesla cars in Africa, Anonymous also reminded some news about how Musk treats his employees in the video.

Expressing that everything Elon Musk has launched as an effort to save the world is due to the superiority and savior complex, the hacker group stated that there are many companies dedicated to producing electric cars or working in the field of space travel; He claimed that Elon Musk only stood out with his ridiculous social media posts. Reminding that the majority of Tesla’s revenues are Bitcoin, not car sales, Anonymous accused Musk of vilifying Bitcoin for the benefit of the US government. Claiming that the steps taken by Musk in the name of environmentalism and innovation, by citing many events as an example, were made to generate income, the group accused the famous billionaire of “playing with the income of poor people” due to the manipulative posts he shared.

“You don’t know what boredom is, you’re a spoiled millionaire”

As you can see in the comments of the posts you shared on Twitter, your games with the cryptocurrency market have ruined millions of lives. Millions of investors have pinned their hopes on cryptocurrency revenues to fix their lives. This is something you will never understand, as you were born in the stolen land of South Africa, in the midst of racially affirmative emerald mines, and have no clue about the suffering of the working class in the world.” Continuing his statements with his statements, Anonymous said, “You may think that you are the smartest in the environment, but now you have found an equal opponent. We are Anonymous. We are an army. Wait for us.” He threatened Musk with his statements.