Famous guitarist Eddie Van Halen still dies

The world famous rock guitarist, founder of the band Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen passed away.

The rock star is at St. He died at Jhons Hospital. In the last moments of Halen, his wife Janie, son Wolfgang and the band’s drummer Alex were with him.

Who is Eddie Van Halen?

Dutch musician, guitar virtuoso. His real name is Edward Lodewijk Van Halen. He is the most important member of the group called Van Halen. He was ranked 8th in the list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Known for playing guitar solos on Michael Jackson’s Beat It

Eddie, who started playing the guitar at the age of 12, improved himself by practicing 8-9 hours a day. By the age of 14, he was able to play the solos he had scored in Eric Clapton’s Cream group to note. In 1974, he laid the foundations of the Van Halen group with the group “Mamut” with his brother. Halen, who worked on Michael Jackson’s famous Thriller, released in 1982 and known as the best selling album in the world, became known for playing the guitar solos of Beat It, one of the best-known songs on the album. He is the guitarist who introduced the tapping technique to the world. Eddie is one of the world’s leading solo guitarists. He made a tremendous impression with his Eruption song. He is one of the pioneers of the Shred technique.

Got cancer in the late 90’s

He contracted mouth and tongue cancer in the late 1990s. Doctors said that 12 to 14 hours a day metal puck in the mouth caused these diseases. He got rid of tongue cancer with various treatment methods, but was still struggling with oral cancer.



