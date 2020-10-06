Famous guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away

Eddie Van Halen, one of the famous guitarists of rock music, died at the age of 65 of throat cancer.

The famous guitarist Eddie Van Halen, 65, born in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, died of throat cancer.

News of the death of the famous guitarist was announced on social media by his son Wolf Van Halen.

Wolf Van Halen said, “I can’t believe I wrote this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long fight against cancer today. He was the best dad I could ever want. “Every moment I spent with him on and off stage was a gift.” (DHA)



