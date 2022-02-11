Famous Executive: Investors Turned To These 2 Altcoins!

Electric Capital is a venture capital firm that makes a difference as almost all its partners write code. Company executive and partner Maria Shen explains how they use developer signals to help guide investment decisions. She explains why investors are watching NEAR and Phantom, altcoin projects with thriving developer communities.

Draws attention to 2 altcoin projects

He quickly realized that crypto was not ready for mainstream adoption when he tried to adopt Ethereum-smart contracts in the supply chain startup he co-founded. However, realizing the potential, Shen wanted to get involved in crypto and stumbled upon Electric Capital, a venture capital firm focused on developers and founders. “One of the most important things we look for is whether the founder has the qualifications,” Shen said. NEAR protocol (NEAR) and Fantom (FTM) rank third and fourth in terms of increase in the number of full-time developers, after well-known blockchain protocols Solana and Terra. In addition, in the last six months, its tokens have increased by 343% and 650% respectively, attracting the attention of investors. And since NEAR is around $12 and Phantom $2, they’re much cheaper than Solana’s sol token, which is currently trading around $113, or Terra’s LUNA token, which is around $57.

NEAR protocol is a layer blockchain competing with Ethereum and Solana. “NEAR has a lot of features that remove the restrictions that people have been working on Ethereum, at least for now,” Shen says. He shares three reasons the Electric Capital team is betting on NEAR: 1. Strong engineering team, 2. Focus on developer experience, 3. Scaling capabilities

Phantom is a layer one blockchain that acts as an alternative to Ethereum, providing services specifically for decentralized finance applications. One of the things that makes Phantom so attractive for decentralized applications is its compatibility component. “Phantom is EVM compliant, meaning any smart contract written for Ethereum can be ported to Fantom with minimal work,” Shen said. Building on top of the DeFi projects and protocols at Phantom is also easy to create the “para lego” concept, according to Shen. This helps develop a network effect that encourages more projects to be built within the ecosystem. According to DefiLlama, Phantom is the fifth largest blockchain with total value locked.