Famous Exchange Lists These 6 Altcoins: Prices Rise!

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is expanding its list of apps by adding many altcoins to its platform. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency exchange continues to experience many developments. Here are the recently listed altcoins…

Crypto.com has added these altcoin projects to the platform

The app announced the listing of the play-to-win metaverse token Merit Circle (MC). With this listing, the coin joined the exchange with more than 250 cryptocurrencies. Merit Citcle, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), grants voting rights to all MC holders and players have access to many games. Circle of Merit rose from $2.48 to $2.63 after the listing announcement. Also, another token that joined the Crypto.com application was the privacy token, Threshold (T). The project was born from the recent merger between Keep Network (KEEP) and NuCypher (NU). Threshold Network Token rose from $0.1231 to $0.1267.

A decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum (ETH) is also getting the green light from Crypto.com. Alchemix (ALCX) is an automated yield farming, lending, borrowing and staking protocol that uses tokenized yield funds to repay debts. ALCX rose from $ 105.17 to $ 118 during the day. However, at the time of writing it seems to have suffered a backlash.

On the other hand, another coin added, business-oriented, open-source hybrid Blockchain Aergo (AERGO), offers easy-to-use developer tools for building decentralized applications. Following Crypto.com’s newest additions comes cross-chain DeFi platform Alpha Finance (ALPHA). ALPHA is at $0.31 at the time of writing. The last of the new entrants to the Crypto.com application was Reef (REEF). Reef is cross-chain compatible and community managed.

Crypto.com advertises at the Oscars

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Crypto.com had prepared a television advertisement to raise money for people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. It will be broadcast multiple times during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. As we reported on Somanews, Ukraine clarified the legal status of crypto with a new law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensk last week. Ukraine’s law “On Virtual Assets” came as crypto donations continued to flow into the country following Russia’s February 24 military invasion.