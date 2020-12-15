Famous DJ Announces Ethereum Based NFT Collection

Deadmau5, one of the most famous DJs in the world, has joined the popular trend of the last days, NFT ecosystem. Deadmau5 announced the 6,000 NFT package, the fruit of its joint work with blockchain platform WAX. Deadmau5 aims to generate approximately $ 100,000 from the sale of this package.

Interest in NFTs does not stop

NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which are part of the DeFi ecosystem, can actually be defined as collectible items. Users have started to show serious interest in these tokens, which are based on the Ethereum network, which are specially produced and have a certain number.

Luck matters in this NFT collection

In the statement made, it was stated that the collection named RAREZ is 100% original and can be verified through blockchain technology. The sale of the RAREZ collection will start on December 16. The collection created by Deadmau5 will have two separate packages named “Standard” for $ 9.99 and “Mega” for $ 28.49. There are 4,000 Standard and 2,000 Mega packages. It is stated that each package contains between 10 and 30 NFTs. In other words, a total fee of approximately 96,940 dollars emerges.

In these packages, the factor of luck emerges completely. It is stated that there are “Very Rare”, ie very rare NFTs, as well as “Common” ie common NFTs. The value of these varies according to their prevalence, as can be predicted.

It has been announced that NFT collections can be purchased with both cryptocurrencies and fiat money. A user known as Beeple recently sold $ 3.5 million NFT in 2 days.



