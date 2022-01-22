Famous CEO Said “It Will Explode” for Cardano and Explained Why!

According to DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green, there are a number of factors that will push Cardano (ADA) to an all-time high in 2022. Nigel Green, CEO of financial services firm deVere Group, said he thinks Cardano (ADA) will reach new heights in 2022.

Will Cardano do ATH?

In a statement, Green says the price of ADA has soared due to the excitement of the launch of SundaeSwap, the first decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Cardano. The seventh-largest crypto-asset, which was low at $1.11 on Jan. 11, rose 44% to $1.60 on Jan. 18. Green says:

The main reason Cardano rose dramatically in price last week is due to the enthusiasm for the launch today of SundaeSwap, which will use the pioneering underlying blockchain technology.

Green is optimistic that ADA will hit an all-time high this year as the smart contract platform enters its Basho phase, the third phase of Cardano’s five well-defined development phases aimed at improving the scalability and interoperability of the network. The analyst says:

I’m sure we’ll see Cardano break new all-time records before the end of the year because the updates keep coming. Inevitably, this will excite investors who are likely to increase their exposure to the cryptocurrency and increase its price significantly.

Green says ADA will eventually eat up market share of leading crypto assets Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). “Cardano is getting old in 2022 and we can expect its price to rise and take more market share from crypto competitors, including Ethereum,” the director said.