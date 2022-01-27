Famous CEO Has Given The Critical Date For This Altcoin: 4-5 Weeks!

Solana Labs CEO revealed his upgrade plan for the altcoin. Anatoly Yakovenko said that solving network performance issues is the highest priority for developers and validators.

Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko addressed concerns about Solana’s network performance in a Twitter thread today.

Updates to fix the issues will be “available in the next 4-5 weeks,” Yakovenko said.

Some upgrades have already been implemented and more are on the way.

Earlier today, Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko addressed the network issues Solana has been experiencing in recent weeks. It also provided a timeline for relevant network updates.

Solana Labs CEO has given the upgrade dates for the altcoin!

Solana Labs CEO weighed in on recent network issues. Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs, posted a series of tweets today addressing the latest performance issues of the popular altcoin Solana’s network. He wrote that updates to address these issues will be implemented in four to five weeks. Yakovenko first identified spam problems as caused by “liquidator bots” blocking single nodes with duplicate messages at over 2 million packets per second.

This introduced a network error for duplicate processing: deduplication code will be executed too late (after signature verification) and will take too long to take effect (100 microseconds per packet). Yakovenko wrote that although this bug was addressed in version 1.8.14, it was untenable at 2 million packets per second. In today’s live Twitter Spaces, Yakovenko stated that the actors behind the spam were probably not malicious; they’re just running their algorithms.

What will change in Solana?

Despite the escalation, Yakovenko wrote that liquidator spam still causes “clarity”: that is, the phenomenon of congestion in a network made worse by the fact that users who are aware of the congested state of the network try to send several transactions to the Blockchain. A very short window of time in the hope that one or both will succeed, thus placing even greater demands on the network. To address this particular issue, Yakovenko wrote, engineers will introduce “flow control” in the 1.9 testnet for stress testing and tuning parameters.

The team will then introduce the upgrades to the 1.8 mainnet. These upgrades are expected to happen in four to five weeks. While popular altcoin Solana’s network hasn’t crashed again since the 18-hour outage in September that required network validators to cooperate to restart the network, it has faced several congestion issues in the past two months. These network traffic jams have had costly consequences, with many users liquidated in the market plunge last weekend and unable to re-collateralize their positions.