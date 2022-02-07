Famous CEO Chose This Metaverse Coin: Purchased Millions!

Portion NFT marketplace CEO explains why he bought a $1.2 million metaverse land as “first digital gentrification” accelerates. CEO Jason Rosenstein said his company has purchased a $1.2 million plot of land in the popular metaverse coin Decentraland. The virtual real estate covers an entire area close to a heavily pedestrianized road.

Portion, an NFT auction house and marketplace, bought virtual real estate for $1.2 million last month, and the company’s CEO believes property values ​​and market trends in the metaverse reflect those in the physical world. The Metaverse property deal was finalized on January 27, and the company paid 425,000 MANA for the “Portion District” in Decentraland, worth approximately $1.2 million at the time. “We took this giant step towards a megaplan at Decentraland because the artists asked us to build something, a space to bring NFTs to life in a new way,” Rosenstein said.

While he says Metaverse is “super experimental”, he remains optimistic about the acquisition, calling the virtual realm rush the “first digital gentrification” in history. Rosenstein explained that Portion chose the 52 plot of land in Decentraland because it was next to a road and a large plaza where other brands were buying land. “You also want to be as close to the center of Decentraland as possible,” he said. “Build in an area with similar brands doing the same thing as you and try to get as close to a road as possible,” Rosenstein advises.

This isn’t Portion’s first move in the metaverse. He previously received free land in the Decentraland Arts District. And last July, it debuted a seven-floor virtual museum in Decentraland with a wide array of NFT artwork. Rosenstein now wants to further enhance the brand’s presence as a place where artists and creators can come together and exchange work. Rosenstein says:

The virtual terrain is where the next NFT wave will land. People will start to have 3D models of NFT drawings, which is why we were so eager to get this huge virtual property. Buying land in the Metaverse is like buying land in Manhattan in 1800. No one really knows much. You just need to make an educated guess and experiment.