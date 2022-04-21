Famous CEO: Bitcoin and ETH are at these levels until December!

Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky shared his opinion on the bitcoin and Ethereum market at the Paris weekly blockchain summit. The statements of the CEO of the company providing crypto-financial services continue in our news…

Mashinsky shared forecasts for Bitcoin and ETH

According to Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky in an interview during the recent Paris weekly Blockchain summit, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin has received very strong support in the amount of $30,000 to $33,000. The entrepreneur believes that the recent purchase of Terra BTC, along with the entry of other institutions into the market, played an important role in supporting the price of BTC. The famous CEO also stated that if individual investors participate in it, he will be able to take BTC to a new level. Further Mashinsky notes:

I think there is definitely a demand for BTC. So I don’t think we will visit the previous waterfalls again.

Alex Mashinsky, CEO of a well-known crypto-finance company, also does not ignore some problems in the market. According to the CEO of Celsius, if Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, the pressure will be felt on public markets. In addition, he notes that the actions of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) may also lead to negative participation in bitcoin and Ethereum.

Celcius CEO comments on Buterin’s approach to DeFi

Despite the obstacles, Mashinsky states that he is confident that both Bitcoin and Ethereum will reach record highs in 2022. Stating that it will take more time to reach new highs, the CEO of Celsius still expects $60,000 in Bitcoin and $4,500 in Ethereum to break the milestone this year. Mashinsky also commented on DeFi and CeFi in his interview. Commenting on Vitalik Buterin’s ideas about the crypto space, which needs semi-centralized solutions, Mashinsky states:

In fact, this suggests that we don’t have to be 100% DeFi. CeFi and DeFi are two sides of the same coin. Sometimes you need CeFi, sometimes you need DeFi, and Celsius does it every day.

Finally, the entrepreneur, whose views we follow closely as Somanews, shared a simple trading strategy in his interview. According to him, if someone buys BTC and can’t fall asleep, it means he has too many bitcoins. However, if someone buys BTC and sleeps peacefully, it means that this person does not have enough bitcoins.