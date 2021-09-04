Famous Bollywood Star Sunny Leone Joins NFT World

The interest in NFTs in the world continues to increase day by day. Famous Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is among those who join the world of NFT. The famous player will sell his NFTs on his website.

Leone said the following on the subject;

“Crypto-assets are the future of the world. NFTs, on the other hand, give me the opportunity to express myself through art. The really exciting part of NFTs is the opportunity to make your own NFT creation.”

Known to be the first Bollywood celebrity to have her own NFT, Leone has created a website for her NFTs. It has partnered with Mintdropz, a Silicon Valley-based startup. Leone’s website includes the following sentences about NFTs;

“The Sunny Leone NFT Metaverse is its own NFT collection. These artifacts, a unique digital collection on the Ethereum blockchain, sign up to access exclusive content and benefits on the Sunny Leone NFT Metaverse.”