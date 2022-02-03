Famous Billionaire Takes: This Altcoin Market Will Shine In 2022!

Famous billionaire Mike Novogratz believes that NFTs will outperform cryptocurrencies in 2022. The billionaire trusts this altcoin market, judging by his comments.

Famous billionaire Mike Novogratz trusts this altcoin market!

According to Galaxy Digital boss Mike Novogratz, NFTs will outperform cryptocurrencies in 2022. The billionaire recently predicted that if US stocks remain bearish, the crypto market will continue to struggle to regain its calm. Mike Novogratz made the following comments on the subject:

Stocks will have a hard time raising cryptocurrencies until they find a base.

In October, Novogratz urged buyers to take some profits off the table, saying the NFT market was getting too hot. This was not the case, however, and the industry continues to thrive despite uncertainty in the broader cryptocurrency market. According to data provided by Norwegian crypto analytics company Dune Analytics, the daily trading volume on the OpenSea market reached $247 million on February 1.

Billionaire bought a CryptoPunk!

Earlier in November, Novogratz purchased a CryptoPunk for around $440,000 worth of Ethereum and also announced the launch of Galaxy Digital’s NFT collection. Global brands like Walmart are also trying to be part of the NFT craze. It looks like this boom will continue.