Famous Billionaire Said “38 Thousand Dollars Are Coming” and Bitcoin Crashed!

Bitcoin price slumped to a six-month low. Bitcoin price dropped as low as $38,200 on the Bitstamp exchange on Friday, hitting its lowest level since early August. As Kriptokoin.com, we have compiled the details for you, let’s examine the subject together…

Bitcoin price drops to a six-month low: $38,200!

The leading coin is now changing hands at $38,800 and is struggling to make a quick turnaround. On Thursday, the top cryptocurrency managed to hit $43,500. Later, this spike turned into a bear trap, where Bitcoin lost 12% of its value. According to data provided by analytics firm Coinglass, $372.65 million worth of cryptocurrencies have been liquidated in the past four hours. Long positions account for more than 90% of deletions.

Most altcoins, Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB) suffered double-digit losses, taking an even harder hit than Bitcoin. A total of 183,239 investors were liquidated in the last 24 hours, and one BitMEX user lost $9.91 million worth of Bitcoin in a single trade. Some ardent Bitcoin critics are criticizing the market amid the ongoing cryptocurrency crash. “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb likened Bitcoin investors to screwed-up gamblers in a recent tweet.

Mike Novogratz foreshadowed the latest BTC crash!

Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz correctly predicted that the biggest cryptocurrency will bottom at $38,000, which is believed to be a major support level. Recently, the billionaire said that cryptocurrencies and tech stocks will come under pressure due to rising bond yields, and his prediction came true. The Federal Reserve’s rapid transition to monetary tightening has created a risk-free environment for cryptocurrencies and stocks. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates several times this year. Three rate hikes are expected this year, according to a Reuters poll.