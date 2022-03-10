Famous Billionaire Invested In More Than 30 Altcoins: Here Are Those Coins!

Famous billionaire Kevin O’Leary shares the altcoin projects he has invested in and how investors should act in the industry before a clear policy. It also blurs the distinction between centralized and decentralized platforms from an investor’s perspective.

Investing in both centralized and decentralized projects

Kevin O’Leary built his career around investing in startups. Now, crypto projects are popping up on both centralized and decentralized platforms and investing in both. The entrepreneur, best known for hosting ‘Shark Tank’, recently shared his thoughts on the benefits of both types of platforms and his broad approach to crypto investing.

As we reported on Somagnnews, Kevin O’Leary said that centralized companies like Meta, formerly Facebook, will have the edge in accessing advertisers’ money on the metaverse base because they can provide safer spaces for companies to showcase their brands.

He also relates the advantages of centralized platforms to the ongoing war in Ukraine and specifically to how they can put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. For example, he states that Switzerland’s unusual move by wealthy Russian citizens to freeze their financial assets, along with other restrictions from major financial institutions, will push Russia into a ‘terrible’ recession.

Altcoin projects in the portfolio of the famous billionaire

The famous billionaire shares his thoughts on decentralized projects or projects based on Balockchain that are not supported by a single company but by many different people. He emphasizes that the surviving platforms will be platforms with economic benefits at the center of what they do beyond any price speculation.

He says he has invested in more than 30 different cryptocurrencies, none of which are more than 5%. In this portfolio, he says his assets include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Hedera (HBAR), Avalance (AVAX), and Helium (HNT). He advises investors to take a diversified approach, as with stocks.

Kevin O’Leary predicts that within the next ten years, crypto and blockchain will be the 12th sector of the S&P 500. “A roadblock for crypto is a clear guide to policy and prevents institutional investors from piling up in the industry,” he says. But Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis notes there is bipartisan support for broad crypto regulation. He says he has a confidential copy of the bill, which is more than 165 pages long, and states that the bill includes a proposal for a new crypto regulator, she says.