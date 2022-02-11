Famous Billionaire: I Bought These 4 Metaverse Coins!

While the crypto market, which is often said to be in the early stages of the internet, is gaining momentum, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary shared that he has invested in 4 metaverse coin platforms.

Billionaire talks about 4 projects where the metaverse will be built

In his recent interview, the famous billionaire claimed that the software to power metaverse projects and tokens is Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Hedera (HBAR) and Helium (HNT). O’Leary made the following statements in part of the interview:

If you’re ready to buy a Facebook, Google or Microsoft, it’s all software. Since metaverse is basically software, I’m starting to invest in some major infrastructures on which metaverse platforms like Polygon, HBAR and Ethereum will be built.

Shark Tank investor calls out to those who have not thought of investing yet:

Bitcoin is just a piece of software. It’s not a currency, but if you’re ready to invest in traditional software as a service firm like Microsoft, why not invest in Ethereum? Why not deposit money on Polygon, HBAR, Helium and all other platforms? I have many different software platforms and I’m not sure which ones will work, but variety is good.

“Metaverse coin projects have revolutionary potential”

O’Leary thinks the metaverse has the potential to revolutionize the way products and companies are promoted:

In the next three to five years, as things continue to go online, especially experiential advertising, you’ll find it first on the metaverse base it will offer in games, and so many more games and esports will be a key part of it. I believe this is the way to go…

The metaverse has two aspects: the no-rules, unadjusted metaverse, if you’re a big brand, say Procter & Gamble, you might find yourself in the metaverse right next to a porn shop. It won’t be at Facebook that they’re going to improve the metaverse. This may be more valuable in the long run, because if I choose a brand I’m trying to protect, that means one thing to me, I don’t want to put it next to a liquor store or porn store or something else on the metaverse that isn’t subject to regulation.