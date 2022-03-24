Famous Bank Has Started Printing Digital Dollars In This Country!

ANZ, a world-renowned banking institution, has started printing Australia’s Digital Dollar. ANZ reports that the Digital Dollar was transferred between the family office and the fund manager prior to these transactions. Thus, the Digital Dollar was minted for the first time as a stablecoin worth $30 million.

Digital Dollar and Transaction Time

With these transactions, ANZ Bank became the first major financial institution to issue a stablecoin payment in the country’s dollar. The bank reports that they are working with Fireblocks, Chainalysis, OpenZepplelin to create the stablecoin’s smart contract.

The ANZ Bank team says that transactions, including printing money, take up to twenty minutes. In addition, the team says they proceeded carefully, controlling every step. In addition, it is stated that test studies have been carried out for a long time.

The bank’s team also says that blockchain shortens transaction times. ANZ Bank Manager Nigel Dobson states that stablecoins are a new way for money transactions and funds are processed faster in a decentralized network.

Adoption of Cryptos

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies and other digital assets are starting to be adopted more and more by countries and institutional organizations. Banks now want to contribute to this new world order and be in this universe. Australia’s largest financial institution, Commonwealth Bank, also offered its customers the ability to buy and sell crypto through its own app, towards the end of last year. After this development, the general manager of the bank, Sophie Gilder, says that cryptos have managed to become mainstream and the application is going very positively.

Australia’s Digital Dollar is thought to be due to the country’s treasury minister Josh Frydenberg’s call for it to now be a central bank digital currency. Although the government is not part of this emerging digital currency, it supports it. People are still divided on whether to trust cryptocurrencies or not.

In addition, the government argues that consumers and institutions must be protected if the arrival of digital assets is inevitable. In addition, officials underline that decentralized systems and centralized systems do not disappear with the issue of digital currency by banks. In addition, officials believe that these multi-chain and decentralized digital systems will feed the traditional system more.