Famous Analyst Sold All of His Bitcoin and Altcoins!

The famous crypto analyst says he sold nearly $20 million worth of stocks, bitcoins and altcoins over the weekend, citing the market crash testing the ‘buy bottom’ impulse of millennial traders.

Crypto analyst Kevin Paffrath shocked his audience by saying he sold 99% of his stock and crypto portfolio worth nearly $20 million over the weekend. The analyst states that despite the large sales seen in the stocks in the last two weeks, the markets have not yet reached the ‘fear peak’ and he thinks that the declines should continue:

I’m really worried that we are in the ‘lifeboat phase’ of the Titanic. We are certainly not in the recovery phase yet.

Stocks have fallen sharply so far in 2022 as investors are ready for the Fed to raise interest rates next year. Bond yields rose sharply. Tech stocks, especially unprofitable ones, took the hardest hit, with the Nasdaq 100 falling more than 13% to date. Higher bond yields made the future earnings of tech companies look less attractive compared to other investments.

Individual investors have spent the last two years ‘buying the dip’ in stocks. This strategy also yielded very good results. Still, there are growing signs that amateur traders are losing faith and worried that stocks may not bounce back easily from the current drop.

Paffrathn Paffrath has been a longtime dip-buy advocate, but he tells his audience that his view on the health of the market has now changed. He says he sees similarities between today and the stock market crashes of 1929 and 2000, and that investors avoid fundamental analysis of companies in favor of momentum trading. The analyst says he plans to return to the market in about 60 days, noting that inflation may show signs of cooling and the market will have time to digest the first Fed rate hike expected in March.

