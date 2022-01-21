Famous Analyst Shared His Exciting Prediction! This DeFi Altcoin Is Ready For 10x Rally

Famous crypto analyst Credible Crypto shared his new predictions for the market with his recent statements. So much so that the analyst stated that he believes a decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin can rise up to 10 times.

10x Waiting on This Altcoin

Cryptocurrency analyst Credible Crypto shared his latest predictions for the market with his 296,500 followers, with his shares on Twitter. Credible Crypto stablecoin-focused decentralized exchange Curve Finance said that it is not worried about short-term price action for the Curve Dao Token (CRV), the management token.

The famous analyst gave the following statements in his statements about Curve Finance (CRV);

“I’ve been talking about Curve Finance since it’s under $3. Even $4.67 is still a great price for a CRV.

I don’t care what happens every day. The HTF chart is bullish and I am buying at $5 and below and will sell after at least 5-10x increase.”

In his statements in early January, the famous analyst described CRV as “the most asymmetrical risk-reward cryptocurrency in the space” and said;

“The combination of charts, basics, and the ability to earn 50% APR while waiting for price to be appreciated is an incredibly difficult thing in this field.”

As of the writing of the content, Cruve Finance (CRV) continues to trade at $3.84, down 10.44% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Analyst Thinks Bitcoin Is Near The Bottom

Famous analyst Credible Crypto also thinks that the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is near the bottom. The flagship cryptocurrency BTC, after trading above the $ 40,000 level for a long time, fell to $ 38,220 with the sharp decline experienced yesterday evening.

Credible Crypto stated that if Bitcoin price starts to move upwards, the $45,500-47,500 level should act as the next key resistance area in Bitcoin.