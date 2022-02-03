Famous Analyst Pointed This Metric In Bitcoin!

Leading cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said that investors hoping to buy the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) at $30,000 will likely be disappointed.

Bennett: Investors Expect Disappointment

Famous cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett shared his thoughts on Bitcoin in his statements on Twitter. Bennett told his 97,000 followers that many people watching YouTube strategy sessions believe that Bitcoin will fall to the level of $ 30,000, but he does not think that the leading cryptocurrency will fall to the level of $ 30,000.

Bennett made the following statements in his statements;

“Looking at the comments on my YouTube channel, everyone is waiting for 30 thousand dollars in Bitcoin. If that happens, individual investors will get exactly what they want for the first time in a long time. But I think a move below $35,000 or $36,000 is unlikely.”

The famous crypto analyst also underlined that the dollar index (DXY), which compares the USD to a basket of other fiat currencies, plays a big role in the crypto markets. Generally, a stronger DXY will indicate lower prices in many assets, while a weak DXY will usually indicate higher prices.

This Metric Is Important For Investors

According to Bennett, crypto traders can follow a trend reversal occurring in DXY to ensure a new bull run in the digital asset markets.

The famous analyst expressed the level to be followed in DXY as follows;

“DXY is still falling. Next up is probably 95.50. A close below 94.60 is needed to reverse the trend.”

On the other hand, Bennett said that unlike some crypto analysts, he thinks the crypto bull market is not over yet. According to Bennett, although there is a short-term volatility, he stated that the crypto money market will have a “melt-up” rally this year and said;

“I don’t think the crypto bull market is over. Markets don’t crash when everyone is waiting, and everyone is waiting for it right now.

“If the stock market is going to strongly structure the Fed to stay aligned longer, that means we may be in for more volatility in the short term.

But ultimately, I don’t think the crypto bull market is over yet. Regardless, the last few months will be interesting for the market.”