Famous actor with a bad role joined the Dexter series

Season 3 of the FBI has brought a popular actor from the famous “Dexter” series, David Zayas. The actor will have his character on the show which will not be a good guy, but a dangerous character.

The famous actor from the Dexter series, David Zayas, once played Ángel Batista, but now, he will have his role in FBI season 3 as Antonio Vargas.

Antonio Vargas will be the leader of an internationally known drug cartel, making him one of the most wanted men around the world.

But like any evil leader, his capture will not be easy, since he has a large number of henchmen who will prevent his capture by the FBI at all costs.

All this situation will bring problems to the headquarters of the FBI, which will have a large number of terrorist attacks, seeking to free the leader of the drug cartel, Antonio Vargas.

But as if that wasn’t enough for the episode, Alana De La Garza’s Isobel is faced with a decision that will force her to sacrifice her career or her conscience. Without a doubt, season 3 of the FBI has been loaded with a lot of criminal action.

The participation of the star of Dexter’s show, David Zayas, will give great excitement to these episodes of FBI season 3.



