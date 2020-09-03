Famous actor Robert Pattinson has coronavirus

It was announced that the famous British actor Robert Pattinson was caught in the coronavirus (Covid-19) and the shooting of the new Batman movie, which he starred in, was stopped.

It was announced that the famous British actor Robert Pattinson (34) was caught in the coronavirus. The famous actress is known for her Twilight film series. On the other hand, it was stated that the shooting of the Batman movie, in which the actor took a role and is still being produced, was temporarily suspended.



