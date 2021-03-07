Famitsu proclaims Animal Crossing as GOTY

The New Horizons itself has also swept sales and tops a list with more than a dozen “million-sellers” in the land of the rising sun.

The Japanese magazine Famitsu has just celebrated its awards to commemorate the best games of the year (Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has risen as the great winner. A double victory, because in the latest issue of the magazine Nintendo’s title has also been crowned the best-selling Switch in its four years of life on the market.

The GOTY of Japan

As every year, the nominations for the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards were the result of popular vote and, in addition to Animal Crossing, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us: Part II, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin and Final Fantasy VII Remake were eligible for the jackpot. . None of them left empty-handed, and although Animal Crossing got the most recognition, The Last of Us was awarded for its script, Final Fantasy for its music (in addition to being awarded as the best RPG), Ghost of Tsushima for its graphics (also best action adventure) and Sakuna was recognized in categories such as revelation studio and indie game (not forgetting best action game).

Switch Bestsellers

Changing the subject slightly, but continuing with Animal Crossing, Famitsu has also confirmed that this game has exceeded 6 and a half million copies sold in Japan, an astronomical figure that far exceeds the second classified of the console (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate) . Below these lines you can see the complete list with the 35 best-selling Switch games in their native country, to which we also add positions and figures from the global top 10 as a curiosity.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,625,026 (Global: Position 2 – 31.18 m)

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,145,903 (Global: Position 3 – 22.85 m)

3. Pokémon Sword / Shield – 3,955,554 (Global: Rank 5 – 20.35 m)

4. Splatoon 2 – 3,771,338 (Global: Position 9 – 11.90 m)

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,656,140 (Global: Position 1 – 33.41 m)

6. Ring Fit Adventure – 2,346,098

7. Super Mario Odyssey – 2,208,475 (Global: Position 6 – 20.23 m)

8. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,846,039

9. Super Mario Party – 1,818,405 (Global: Position 7 – 13.82 m)

10. Minecraft – 1,806,925

11. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 1,772,856 (Global: Position 8 – 13.00 m)

12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1,771,235 (Global: Position 4 – 21.45 m)

13. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1,065,261

14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1,031,494 (Global: Position 10 – 9.82 m)

15. Kirby Star Allies – 878,800

16. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 745,825

17. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 630,909

18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 572,215

19. Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 566,909

20. Dragon Quest XI S – 560,075

21. Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 555,345

22. Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 536,209

23. 1-2 Switch – 483,430

24. Mario Tennis Aces – 479,866

25. ARMS – 461,056

26. Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – 376,481

27. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 363,759

28. Pokken Tournament DX – 344,201

29. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – 341,519

30. Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 323,562

31. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 308,893

32. Paper Mario: The Origami King – 305,603

33. Yo-kai Watch 4 – 303,978

34. Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 300,027

35. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 284,876