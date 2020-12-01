FamilySearch: find out the origin of your last name

Have you ever been curious to know the origin of your surname? The FamilySearch website can clear up some of that doubt. The page went viral on social networks for providing the main origins of Brazilian surnames.

To find out the origin of the surname and where your most distant relatives came from, just enter it in the search field on the FamilySearch website. The search is quick, does not require more information and is completely free, providing precise numbers of the frequency that your name appeared in other countries from all over the world.

In addition, on the same site, it is possible to do a thorough search on a specific ancestor. Just below the simple surname search result, the site offers a search for individuals. In this case, FamilySearch needs more data – such as name, middle name, place of birth, year of birth, year of death and place of death.

The information presented on the website comes from an extensive database fed by FamilySearch volunteers. Users who feel comfortable sharing personal information from their family tree can click on the “Be a Volunteer” field at the end of each page to index family Historical Records or act as a Family History Missionary, taking information from the website for more people.

In addition, donations can be made to the site to help keep it online and for even longer. The site offers an alternative for collaboration by programmers, where they can assist in the development of the site and the database (located in the section “Donate to FamilySearch”, under “Donate programming skills”).

FamilySearch is an international non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to help people find the origin of their family, surname and distant relatives. The initiative is part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has partners working in the same area.



