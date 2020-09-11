Family Guy: animation celebrates 350 episodes; see photos

The Griffins are ready to celebrate the 350th episode of the Family Guy animated series. The historic milestone will be reached in the episode that will air on September 27, 2020, for the 19th season of the series.

To prepare fans for the party, Fox shared the first images of the special episode.

In the first one, we can see Stewie quite nervous, with his very red face, being the center of attention in a meeting that seems to take place in the local church.

In a behavior opposite to the one above, Stewie appears comfortably smiling for a selfie on her mother Lois’ lap.

About Family Guy

Family Guy is an American animation series originally broadcast on FOX. The comedy follows the troubled daily life of a middle class family in the New England region.

Peter Griffin is the head of this not-so-common family. He is married to Lois, a woman who goes out of her way to keep the family within a certain standard of normality. The couple has three children: the spoiled teenager Meg; the lazy Chris; the youngest Stewie, a diabolical and smart child who has already started to conquer the world; in addition to the dog Brian, the most intelligent of the group.

In Brazil, the series is broadcast on the FX channel and the streaming services Fox Premium and Amazon Prime Video.



