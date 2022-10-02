family crisis? It is said that Ben Affleck and J.Lo constantly quarrel.

Are there clouds in paradise already? Ben Affleck (50) and Jennifer Lopez (53) made the love comeback of the year in 2021, and they haven’t burned anything since. Not only was he wildly twisted in public — in July, the actor and singer got married in Las Vegas. The XXL party followed just a month later. But has magic disappeared now? Ben and J.Lo have to fight all the time!

A source told RadarOnline that the pair have since taken off their rose-colored glasses. “Before the wedding, Jennifer staged an Oscar—worthy performance for Ben and pretended to be the perfect carefree future wife,” the source said. The 50-year-old man was “blinded by love” and had no idea what he was getting into. The couple is said to have been at odds since their honeymoon. “Family happiness? More like family chaos,” the informant summed up.

The causes of collisions are very different. Ben’s clothing style is a thorn in J.Lo’s side, as is his smoking. “He promised her he would quit, but her nagging made him smoke more than ever,” the insider said. Ben, on the other hand, is concerned about how professionally oriented the translator “Jenny from the quarter” is.