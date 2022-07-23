Family Chantelle: Winter Everett’s 2022 Photos after Bariatric Surgery

The participant of the series “Family Chantelle” Winter Everett went to Mexico to undergo bariatric surgery to lose weight, and since then fans of the series “90-day groom” have seen several photos of her before and after, which show how her body has changed. 27-year-old Winter, known for her practical and sweet character, decided to change after breaking up with longtime boyfriend Ja. Winter, who is always called the younger sister of Chantelle Everett, after her debut in season 4 of the series “90-day groom” has her own league of fans. She lovingly calls them “butterfly babies” on Instagram.

In the older 2016 episode of The 90-day Groom, Winter consulted with an expert in bariatric surgery. It may have taken Winter years to finally have surgery and make her decision, which even her family didn’t support, but she did it anyway in 2020. Winter used to weigh 313 pounds and lost 50 pounds after gastric surgery. procedure. Like Angela Dim, who underwent surgery in 2019, Winter underwent a sleeve gastrectomy, as a result of which the stomach shrank to about 15 percent of its original size.

In fact, Winter was inspired by Kayla La Wende, also known as “Weight Loss Barbie,” to have weight loss surgery, which she encountered while browsing TikTok. Winter contacted Kayla, who works as a social media manager at a weight loss clinic in Tijuana, Mexico. This is the same clinic where Winter was treated. TLC reality star Winter explained that the prerequisites for her surgery in Mexico were not as exhaustive compared to America, and plastic surgery was also cheaper south of the border. It’s been almost a year since Winter had weight loss surgery, and this is what she looks like now in 2022:

Winter gets a new attitude

She inspired her more than 207,000 followers when she showed off her Forever 21 look in March. Winter paired a casual Simpsons print T-shirt with a tiny denim skirt. With her hair braided back and bold makeup, Winter showed off her toned legs by choosing a pair of black strappy heels. Her Instagram followers called Winter a “Diva” and were proud that she collaborated with F21 as they cheered her on for her weight transformation. “Isn’t it fun to buy new clothes?!” asked a fan inspired by Winter’s weight loss journey. Interestingly, Winter is also asked questions by some of her fans, as one of the questions she is asked is, “Can I be your boyfriend, please?”

Winter turns heads in her swimsuit

Winter’s season of self-love continued when she showed an unprecedented image in a bikini on her social networks. The beauty from Atlanta posed at the Roswell Mill Waterfall with her eyes closed in a pink jumpsuit with an animal print from Torrid. Winter made sure to tag her photo with the words “healthy lifestyle” and “healing” so that fans would know what she was doing in 2022. Besides the fact that Winter is a successful blogger of large sizes, her fans also highly appreciated Winter’s travel blog. “Hot winter,” wrote one TLC viewer, and someone added: “You are so fierce and amazing!!!”

Winter attracts attention with its glamorous transformation

Continuing her experiments with wigs, Winter went out on a sunny day in pink. She paired the wig with a blue dress and shiny heels. Winter’s curves were accentuated by a bright print outfit that made her look like a butterfly, as she pointed out with the help of many emojis in the caption. “Please let them know that curvy is sexy,” the 90—day Groom viewer told Winter. Seeing how confident Winter is in herself after losing weight, the fan even told her: “You should try to become a model.” Family Chantel viewers also hoped that Winter would find a man who would treat her like the queen she is.