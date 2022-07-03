Family Chantelle: The times when Winter Everett won on Instagram

In season 4 of “Family Chantelle,” Winter Everett tells fans in detail about her successful weight loss journey, but Chantelle’s younger sister Jimeno is also doing well on social media. Winter is becoming increasingly popular among fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise due to her positive nature and honest way to lose weight. Many viewers like Winter’s confident and stylish Instagram posts, which leads to the fact that fans of the series often praise her posts.

While Chantelle has always been naturally slim, Winter has struggled with her weight throughout her life. Everett’s younger sister gained 300 pounds before she decided she needed to change dramatically. When Winter was still dating her controlling partner Jah, weight loss surgery was out of the question. However, after their breakup, she decided to go to Mexico for bariatric surgery. Winter allowed this process to be filmed for the 4th season of “Family Song”. She also talked about her diet, exercise and way of thinking on social media.

Link: All about the Chantelle family Winter’s new love interest Masoma

One of the reasons Winter is so popular with viewers of The Family Chantel is her attitude. Winter is a gorgeous woman with a vibrant style, and she is also a source of inspiration when it comes to healthy and honest weight loss. Nevertheless, it is her positive and inspiring attitude that makes her a real fan favorite. Winter supports the thinking of self-love and positive energy. She works hard on self-acceptance and helps her followers feel confident. Her popularity among fans means that her Instagram posts are often celebrated.

Winter expresses itself

Since she broke up with Ja, Winter has won many victories on social media as she accepts herself and celebrates who she is. At the end of 2021, viewers began to talk more about Winter, as she really began to show off her style and weight loss results on Instagram. In one of the posts from November last year, Winter confidently poses in a brown leather skirt and a matching sweater. She told her followers that she dresses the way she feels and likes to express herself and her emotions through her style. Many viewers applauded Winter’s outfit and behavior. She showed everyone that she was winning when her career as an influencer began to gain momentum.

Winter Bragging Rights

Winter gracefully balances between confidence and modesty. The Family Chantel star got so much buzz because of the gorgeous set of images she shared back in March. Winter looked confident and beautiful in a denim miniskirt and full glamorous makeup. “I have #newattitude,” she captioned the post. Many viewers applauded Winter’s beauty and weight loss. Her photo also shows how she stands confidently and demonstrates her independence. It was a major victory for the reality TV star, since Ja used to control her life. Many fans of the franchise were happy to see Winter living on her own terms.

Winter embraces itself

Winter received a lot of applause for the photo shoot, which she has been sharing since the show of the 4th season of “Family Song” began. The beauty from Atlanta took several pictures in a bikini, proudly showing off her body and peacefully basking in the water. “I know who I am. When I look at my reflection, I see everything I need,” Winter signed this week’s picture. Many fans of The Family Chantel interpreted Winter’s photos as something that she stands up for who she is and how she looks. In general, viewers are very happy to see that Winter is living her best life.