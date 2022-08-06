Family Chantelle: the most popular beach photos of Chantelle Jimeno on IG

In the Family Chantelle, Chantelle Jimeno, nee Everett, is known for her beauty, and her photos in swimwear on Instagram attract a lot of attention against the background of her divorce from her husband Pedro Jimeno. The last season of the spin-off “The 90-day groom” led to news about the messy breakup of Chantelle and Pedro, which fans first heard about in July. Accusations of domestic violence, fraud and restraining orders abound, and Chantelle and Pedro’s relationship does not seem destined to reconcile. Fans may have believed in the love story that blossomed in season 4 of 90DF, but now they keep scrolling through IG Chantelle to offer support to the reality TV star.

At the moment, Chantelle and Pedro are the only couple of 90-day grooms for all 9 seasons of the series (and numerous spin-offs) who have their own show based on their relationship and family drama. This is due to the never-ending enmity between the Everett-Jimeno clans and the former impressive chemistry of Chantelle and Pedro. However, Chantelle’s popularity in the 90 Day Fiancé fan base is also a reason. Professional nurse Chantelle is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the franchise. Fans admire Chantelle’s face, body and style, and over the past four seasons of The Chantelle Family, she has become even more glamorous.

A woman from Atlanta, Chantelle, claims that she never went under the knife, although she had botox injections in her face. Chantelle also denied rumors about nose surgery and breast augmentation. Recently, Chantelle has been spending a lot of time showing off her workouts on Instagram. Sometimes she even keeps her sister Winter Everett company during her weight loss journey. While Chantelle started her own transformation when she joined the gym with Pedro, now she’s showing off her results without him. Beach photos of Chantelle’s body in IG are especially popular, and here are some of them with the most “double taps”.

Chantelle reveals her weight loss secret

In June 2021, Chantelle posted a bikini photo showing that Peloton workouts are the secret to her remarkable fitness transformation. The regular reality star Chantelle was wearing an H&M swimsuit with a tropical print, and her hair was gathered in a smooth long ponytail. “I was at the gym, just doing my fitness, he’s my witness,” Chantelle added in her caption along with a laughing emoji. Fresh comments on the photo of Chantelle in a swimsuit, for example: “If Pedro doesn’t want it! I WANT TO,” prove how popular she is among TLC viewers (as if the fact that her photo scored more than 27,555 likes wasn’t enough).

Chantelle denies rumors about plastic surgery

“The sexiest on the 90th day” and “You can easily earn very well if you ever decide to become a bikini model” are just some of the eager messages that Chantelle received from fans in this post for September 2020. Chantelle called herself a “natural beauty” in the caption, while adding hashtags such as “#allnatural” and “#loveyourself.” The star of the series “90-day groom” Chantelle this time wore a bright blue swimsuit, relaxing in the gazebo. However, although there were fans, Chantelle also received comments from people who accused her of lying about not having plastic surgery. “These breasts had a job. Nice try,” one fan wrote. “No, it’s not natural beauty. With your fake boobs, you can’t have natural beauty,” said another.

Chantelle shows off beauty without makeup

Chantelle was often called out for her frequent tropical trips. Some even doubt whether Chantelle works as a nurse, because she almost always leaves the country on vacation. However, this did not prevent Chantelle from documenting her vacation online and did not neutralize the rumors about plastic surgery. While fans continue to wonder if Chantelle did breast augmentation, nose job and botox injections, she posted another photo in a swimsuit, which was liked by 28,967 people. Chantelle’s devoted followers of the Chantelle family asked the trolls to “back off” and asked them to do their “homework.”