Family Chantelle: the most glamorous photos of Chantelle after separation

Fans of the Chantelle Family have heard about Chantelle and Pedro Jimeno’s ongoing divorce, and Chantelle has maintained her online presence throughout the messy ordeal. On July 7, viewers discovered that Pedro had filed for divorce from Chantelle on May 27. However, he indicated the date of their divorce as April 27. All this time, The Family Chantel star Chantel kept up with her online image.

Chantelle and Pedro met in the Dominican Republic and quickly fell in love with each other, although now viewers believe that Pedro intended to use Chantelle from the very beginning. As soon as Pedro established his professional career and no longer needed Chantelle, he became cold and cruel to her. Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have always considered Chantelle a beautiful beauty, and the Atlanta woman is known for her stunning looks. Many fans of The Family Chantel believe that Chantel deserved more than Pedro because of the efforts she put into maintaining their relationship while he was emotionally out of order.

Although Pedro was once extremely popular among fans of The Family Chantel, many have now sided with Chantel and are carefully studying her social media profiles to find out how she is doing. Viewers know that Chantelle loved Pedro very much and tried very hard to save their marriage. Chantelle worked as a nurse for a long time, cooking and cleaning for Pedro, although he began to treat her badly. He began to refuse to communicate with her. Now viewers know that it was Pedro who filed for divorce, and many are impressed with how she has preserved her grace and dignity.

Chantelle is working on her appearance

The separation of Chantelle and Pedro began on April 27. However, the audience did not guess this, judging by her Instagram. Chantelle shared her experience of laser hair removal two weeks later, on May 10. In the video, she appeared in a black bra and matching underwear. Many viewers noted that Chantelle looks great, and the star of the “Chantelle Family” is in great shape. There was no indication that Chantelle and Pedro’s marriage was a problem, judging by her glamorous Instagram image at the time.

Shortly after Pedro filed for divorce from Chantelle, she attracted attention on Instagram with a great photo shoot. Chantelle may work as a nurse, but the beautiful reality TV star often dabbles in modeling. Chantelle dressed up in a strapless white dress with matching gloves and black heels. She looked great during a glamorous photo shoot, which she shared in early June. Since then, Chantelle has added several videos and images from her modeling experience.

Chantelle and Winter Wow

Chantelle’s younger sister Winter Everett shared a snap of the two sisters at a party just days before the news of Chantelle and Pedro’s divorce went viral. Chantelle and Winter chose the same outfits in different colors. Chantelle chose a light green cropped dress, and Winter chose a bright pink cropped jumpsuit. Many viewers of The Family Chantel were stunned by the beauty of the two famous sisters. Pedro may have broken up with Chantelle, but there are many people who would like to date the Atlanta beauty or her sister, judging by the comments on social media.