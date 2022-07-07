“Family Chantelle” stars Chantelle Everett and Pedro Jimeno have filed for divorce and restraining orders

Pedro Jimeno and Chantelle Everett Willie Sanhuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Us Weekly can confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Chantelle Everett and Pedro Jimeno announced their divorce and subsequently filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by us on Thursday, July 7, 30-year-old Jimeno initially filed his request on May 27. Everett, 31, later filed her own motion in addition to a mutual restraining order.

The stars of the family series Chantelle, who have yet to publicly announce their separation, first met and fell in love with each other when a registered nurse went to the Dominican Republic, native to her then-beau, during season 4 of the 2016 90-day fiance, in which they secretly got engaged. The duo soon moved into her home in Atlanta, Georgia, where they relived their blossoming romance in the TLC series “90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?”. and their subsidiaries Family Chantel.

During their participation in the reality show, the now separated couple’s connection was verified.

“You of all people should know how much this hurts me right now,” Everett shouted to her then—partner during the trailer for the second season of “Family Chantelle,” which aired in October 2020. Jimeno, for his part, replied: “I support you now more than your family, and you know it.”

Everett and Jimeno, who got married shortly after a 90-day engagement, spoke candidly about their marital problems and the drama with her family.

“The first time [we] had lunch with your family, there was a bit of confusion at the table because everyone [asked] if I wanted to marry you for a green card, or if I was trying to get a green card for you,” he told us in October 2020. “And the night we met [her daughter-in-law] Angenette and [her brother] Royal, everything was perfect.”

Everett’s brother, Royal Everett, announced during season 2 of The Family Chantelle that he intends to return to his hometown with now wife, Angenette Everett, after meeting via Facebook. After the couple met online, Royal traveled to the Philippines to chat with Angenette in person.

The Georgia native, for her part, added of her brother at the time: “They tried to act cautiously because they know how it turned out with Pedro in the past. They didn’t try to make the same mistake twice. I think that’s one of the reasons Pedro saw the difference in the way they treated Angenette compared to him when he first got here.”

When Chantelle and Jimeno focused on their relationship and overcoming the family drama, they confessed to Us that they were in no hurry to expand their family.

“Chantelle has to finish school [first]. Maybe she wants to get a master’s degree,” Jimeno told Us in October of the same year, noting that he wants to be “perfect” for future children. “I don’t want to make the same mistakes that my father made with me. This is my main thing. I want my child to have everything he needs: school, food, clothes, toys. …This is very important to me. I want to be the best father in the world.”