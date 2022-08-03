Family Chantelle: Chantelle leans on the river during Pedro’s divorce drama

Chantelle Jimeno may be going through a difficult time during her divorce from her 90-day fiance, Pedro Jimeno, but the star of the family Chantelle relies on the support of her family. While Chantelle has a famous relationship with her fan-favorite younger sister Winter Everett, her younger brother Riverkite Everett has also been a constant source of support for Chantelle. After spending some time with Winter, Chantelle talked about her close relationship with her brother on social media.

Chantelle has a close-knit family, which initially hindered her marriage with Pedro. Her parents, Karen and Thomas Everett, were suspicious of Pedro’s intentions regarding Chantelle. Meanwhile, Rivernight and Pedro even fought with their fists, which turned into a fight between two warring families. While Pedro’s family never accepted Chantelle, Chantelle’s family accepted Pedro as their own. Pedro and Rivernight even had an affair, which many fans of the franchise applauded. However, it is not surprising that Rivernight supports his beloved older sister after Pedro filed for divorce from Chantelle.

Reality TV star Chantel took to Instagram to celebrate her relationship with Rivernight in a professional photo of two Family Chantel siblings dressed in full glamour. Chantelle captioned the image “Brothers and Sisters,” and also shared several Instagram Story videos of her and Riverknight. While Chantel was going through grief at The Family Chantel, she seemed carefree and happy with her younger brother. The duo joked and discussed music and slang as they rode together in the car. Although Chantelle’s interfering family was a major source of drama at the beginning of her marriage, it’s clear from her social media that her siblings are now a huge source of comfort to her.

Many commentators had praiseworthy words about Everett’s siblings Chantelle and Rivernaite. Rivernight, who is known to cheer on his family members, commented: “Stronger together!” Another fan added, referring to Pedro’s sister, saying, “I don’t blame Nicole for being jealous of you!” While many of Chantelle’s fans had harsh words for Pedro and his villainous family, they also had kind words for her and her brother- a musician. “Pedro doesn’t deserve you guys,” one commentator noted. “Love your family. PS you are much better off [so in the original] without this male child,” wrote another fan. In general, many commentators agreed that the kind-hearted Chantelle deserves more than the way Pedro treated her before their breakup.

While Chantelle has been shown to lean on her younger siblings during a painful divorce, she also seems to have mended her relationship with her older brother. In the second season of “Family Chantelle”, Chantelle and her mother Karen had a strong feud with Angenette Wiley, now the wife of her brother Royal Wiley. However, Chantelle shared a recent photo of herself playing with the couple’s son. Therefore, it seems that Chantelle appeals to all members of her family to help her recover. Meanwhile, she also enjoys the full support of The Family Chantel fans due to her TV maturity and her apparent desire to save her marriage.