Family Chantelle: Before Winter & After Pic Shows Significant Weight Loss

Popular Family star Chantelle Winter Everett posted a new comparison of photos on Instagram to show how much weight she lost after stomach surgery. Although Winter is not the main participant of the show, recently fans have been paying a lot of attention and love to her. Her charming, sweet and sincere personality helped her become one of the most beloved stars of the 90-day Groom franchise. She gained even more respect from viewers after she decided to break up with her longtime boyfriend Ja, who was considered to be very controlling of her.

After breaking up with Ja, fans saw a new confident side of Winter on The Family Chantel. She started her fitness journey by finally deciding to undergo gastric removal surgery in Mexico. Fast forward to 2022. Winter has lost more than 50 pounds. But she doesn’t just rely on surgery, she also exercises regularly and follows a healthy diet to achieve the desired figure. Viewers of Family Chantel can see the younger sister of Chantel Jimeno, who leads an active lifestyle, doing yoga and outdoor activities.

Family Chantel star Winter is proud of her weight loss and continues to show off her new waistline on Instagram. Winter recently shared a collage of her old and new photos to show her whole body transformation. Winter explained that she weighed 300 pounds when the photo on the left was taken. This was the time when she began her “journey of body acceptance”. In the photo, she is smiling in a neon green cropped sleeveless top and jeans. The picture on the right shows how confident Winter has become over the past two years. Now she’s showing off her curvy curves in swimwear.

Winter concluded the post by writing: “I am so grateful for this experience.” Family Chantel viewers are proud of how Winter transforms in fitness and behaves positively. An Instagram user wrote: “It’s so beautiful. You’ve done a wonderful job on your weight loss journey. So proud of you!” Another user chimed in: “It’s time to heal from everything, including negative self-talk about appearance.” Someone else commented: “Keep up the good work, your posts are always so inspiring.” Winter has not revealed how much weight she lost after the surgery, but fans are happy to see that she now feels much better after the surgery.

Many stars of the series “90-day groom” have changed their weight over the past two years. While Angela Dim and Tiffany Franco opted for gastric removal surgery, Liz Woods and Yara Zaya achieved the desired physique thanks to training. But the participant of the series “The Chantelle Family” Winter is one of the few stars of the franchise who have received so much praise from fans for their complete weight loss.